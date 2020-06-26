2438 Nolita

Amenities

This modern one bedroom and one full bath condo conveniently locates at the heart of Irvine, easy access to University of California at Irvine, office buildings, shopping and entertainment centers, beaches and highways. Gourmet kitchen offers sleek quartz countertop, 5 burner cooktop, wall-mounted hood, stainless appliances with a huge refrigerator. The large great room provides dining and entertainment space. Master bedroom welcomes you with top-of-the-line living style with modern en-suite bathroom equipped with quartz countertop and Moen accessories, and walk-in closet. The entire unit features integrated Echo Dot, Echo Show, Sonos Wi-Fi speaker, Wi-Fi Thermostat, Ring video doorbell, USB ports at key locations, LED lights throughout. Community amenities features resort-style clubhouse, pools, BBQ, sports court, health and fitness center along with exercise studios. This unit has 2 assigned parking spaces.