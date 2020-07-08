All apartments in Irvine
2404 nolita
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

2404 nolita

2404 Nolita · (949) 981-9836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2404 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand new lennar apartment at Hudson Buidling with a floorplan 1465 sq.ft.with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located at 4th floor within Central Park West community.This community features a club house including indoor fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, BBQ area and quiet reading area and party room. The best choice for students and people working close by. This two-bedroom home includes two parking lot on the first level. Our unite located at 4th floor with an elevator can go directly go upstairs from the garage level. Home is a free-flowing living area featuring a spacious great room, dining room, outdoor deck, and gourmet kitchen with center island. The master suites has its' own luxurious master bathroom and large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 200 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 nolita have any available units?
2404 nolita has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2404 nolita have?
Some of 2404 nolita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 nolita currently offering any rent specials?
2404 nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 nolita pet-friendly?
No, 2404 nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2404 nolita offer parking?
Yes, 2404 nolita offers parking.
Does 2404 nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 nolita have a pool?
Yes, 2404 nolita has a pool.
Does 2404 nolita have accessible units?
No, 2404 nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
