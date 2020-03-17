All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 29 2020 at 11:35 PM

24 Winding Way

24 Winding Way · No Longer Available
Location

24 Winding Way, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This amazing 5 bedroom 4.5 bathrooms single family home located on a cul-de-sac in the Woodbury tract in Irvine is available immediately. This home features approximately 3,026 SF of living space with upgraded plank hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, 2 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, high end GE Monogram stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets, 3 car tandem garage, interlocking paver patio, dual zoned heatair and wrought iron staircase bannister. The exterior amenities are extraordinary, one Olympic sized pool, one giant lagoon pool, a baby pool, 2 recreation rooms, soccer fields and softball fields. Woodbury even has it's own distinguished elementary school. Available immediately. No smoking. Pets will be considered. Owner pays for gardener and HOA fees. Renters insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Winding Way have any available units?
24 Winding Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Winding Way have?
Some of 24 Winding Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Winding Way currently offering any rent specials?
24 Winding Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Winding Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Winding Way is pet friendly.
Does 24 Winding Way offer parking?
Yes, 24 Winding Way offers parking.
Does 24 Winding Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Winding Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Winding Way have a pool?
Yes, 24 Winding Way has a pool.
Does 24 Winding Way have accessible units?
No, 24 Winding Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Winding Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Winding Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Winding Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Winding Way has units with air conditioning.
