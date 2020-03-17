24 Winding Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

This amazing 5 bedroom 4.5 bathrooms single family home located on a cul-de-sac in the Woodbury tract in Irvine is available immediately. This home features approximately 3,026 SF of living space with upgraded plank hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, 2 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, high end GE Monogram stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets, 3 car tandem garage, interlocking paver patio, dual zoned heatair and wrought iron staircase bannister. The exterior amenities are extraordinary, one Olympic sized pool, one giant lagoon pool, a baby pool, 2 recreation rooms, soccer fields and softball fields. Woodbury even has it's own distinguished elementary school. Available immediately. No smoking. Pets will be considered. Owner pays for gardener and HOA fees. Renters insurance is required.