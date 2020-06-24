24 Long Fellow

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Bright 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths Detached Home in Irvine’s desirable Woodbury neighborhood. Located on a premium lot across from a secluded community park. The Stonetree, Plan 2 layout offers a first floor Bedroom and Bath, open concept living and ample space for entertaining. The chef’s kitchen boasts double ovens, granite counters, gas cook top with a vented hood, and central island that opens to the Dining and living Room. Sophisticated French Doors Lead from the dining to a private courtyard with water feature. The spacious Master Suite features a large walk-in closet, soaking tub and walk-in Shower with glass enclosure. Also included upstairs is an oversized secondary Bedroom and bath and dedicated laundry room. Other amenities; direct access 2 Car Garage, zero Maintenance front and side Yard, resort style living with 7 Pools, Heated Spas, 16 Parks, Sports Facilities, a Private Clubhouse, Playgrounds, Tot Lots, Picnic Areas and Gas BBQs, along with easy access to the Jeffrey Open Space Tail. Minutes from Woodbury Town Center and Woodbury Elementary School.