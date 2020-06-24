All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

24 Long Fellow

24 Long Fellow · No Longer Available
Location

24 Long Fellow, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Bright 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths Detached Home in Irvine’s desirable Woodbury neighborhood. Located on a premium lot across from a secluded community park. The Stonetree, Plan 2 layout offers a first floor Bedroom and Bath, open concept living and ample space for entertaining. The chef’s kitchen boasts double ovens, granite counters, gas cook top with a vented hood, and central island that opens to the Dining and living Room. Sophisticated French Doors Lead from the dining to a private courtyard with water feature. The spacious Master Suite features a large walk-in closet, soaking tub and walk-in Shower with glass enclosure. Also included upstairs is an oversized secondary Bedroom and bath and dedicated laundry room. Other amenities; direct access 2 Car Garage, zero Maintenance front and side Yard, resort style living with 7 Pools, Heated Spas, 16 Parks, Sports Facilities, a Private Clubhouse, Playgrounds, Tot Lots, Picnic Areas and Gas BBQs, along with easy access to the Jeffrey Open Space Tail. Minutes from Woodbury Town Center and Woodbury Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Long Fellow have any available units?
24 Long Fellow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Long Fellow have?
Some of 24 Long Fellow's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Long Fellow currently offering any rent specials?
24 Long Fellow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Long Fellow pet-friendly?
No, 24 Long Fellow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Long Fellow offer parking?
Yes, 24 Long Fellow offers parking.
Does 24 Long Fellow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Long Fellow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Long Fellow have a pool?
Yes, 24 Long Fellow has a pool.
Does 24 Long Fellow have accessible units?
No, 24 Long Fellow does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Long Fellow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Long Fellow has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Long Fellow have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Long Fellow does not have units with air conditioning.
