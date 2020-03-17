All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

237 Wyndover

237 Wyndover · No Longer Available
Location

237 Wyndover, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful single family house for lease in Stonegate. Nice and quite neighborhood. 2 story house has a open floor plan and high ceiling. It is plan 2X in the Mendocino enclave of Stonegate offering a builder option conservatory room downstairs which makes the living room look huge. Granite countertop, pantry and recessed lighting in the kitchen. There is one bedroom at the first floor and 3 bedroom at the second floor. Beautiful hardwood floor at the main level and carpet in the bedrooms. Great location close to freeway and shopping plaza such as Woodbury Town Center. Walking distance to Stonegate Elementary School. Turnkey property includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Wyndover have any available units?
237 Wyndover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 237 Wyndover have?
Some of 237 Wyndover's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Wyndover currently offering any rent specials?
237 Wyndover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Wyndover pet-friendly?
No, 237 Wyndover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 237 Wyndover offer parking?
No, 237 Wyndover does not offer parking.
Does 237 Wyndover have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 Wyndover offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Wyndover have a pool?
No, 237 Wyndover does not have a pool.
Does 237 Wyndover have accessible units?
No, 237 Wyndover does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Wyndover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Wyndover has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Wyndover have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Wyndover does not have units with air conditioning.
