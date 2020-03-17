237 Wyndover

Amenities

Beautiful single family house for lease in Stonegate. Nice and quite neighborhood. 2 story house has a open floor plan and high ceiling. It is plan 2X in the Mendocino enclave of Stonegate offering a builder option conservatory room downstairs which makes the living room look huge. Granite countertop, pantry and recessed lighting in the kitchen. There is one bedroom at the first floor and 3 bedroom at the second floor. Beautiful hardwood floor at the main level and carpet in the bedrooms. Great location close to freeway and shopping plaza such as Woodbury Town Center. Walking distance to Stonegate Elementary School. Turnkey property includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.