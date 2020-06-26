All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2367 Watermarke Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2367 Watermarke Place
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:57 PM

2367 Watermarke Place

2367 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2367 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
This amazing townhouse style unit offers an extraordinary 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom footprint which is nestled in the heart of the highly sought after community of "Watermarke" in the Airport Area of Irvine. This is truly a luxurious and free-flowing floor-plan offering approx. 1,482 sq. ft. of very comfortable living space with a gorgeous formal living room and formal dining room, in addition to a stunning kitchen, an inside laundry room and a very spacious balcony, with 2 assigned parking spaces. This lovely home is nicely appointed with upgrades throughout, some of which include the updated modern 2 tone paint, updated base boards and crown molding, light wood cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances with under cabinet and recessed lighting and an amazing work station. There are updated ceiling fans, and fixtures throughout the home and the master suite offers a separate soaking tub and shower along with a granite counter top and his and her sinks... One of the unique things about this home is great interior location as it offers a great view of the courtyard, and some hill side and city light views to the south. This is a truly spectacular home and it won't last long. All applications are to be submitted online: https://apply.rentscreener.com/good-steward-pm/?propertyID=2241 Please call Jeff Terreros with any questions. 714-916-2880

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2367 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2367 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2367 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2367 Watermarke Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2367 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2367 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2367 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2367 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2367 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 2367 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 2367 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2367 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2367 Watermarke Place have a pool?
No, 2367 Watermarke Place does not have a pool.
Does 2367 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2367 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2367 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2367 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2367 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2367 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology