Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

2300 Timberwood

2300 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Elegant One Bedroom unit at Northwood in Irvine - Elegant end unit in Northwood Pointe's gated collage featuring spacious master suite with retreat, full bath, private patio, and direct access 1-car garage with extra storage! Fabulous floor plan with vaulted ceilings, light and bright elegant dining area, living room with romantic fireplace, inside laundry with storage, and neutral colors throughout. Sparkling kitchen with honey maple cabinetry and breakfast counter! Resort-style amenities and award winning schools. Sorry no pets preferred.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $1950 security deposit on approved credit. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required.To schedule a showing please contact: Gary at 949-374-9500 or showings@irvinepropmgmt.com For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3308381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Timberwood have any available units?
2300 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2300 Timberwood have?
Some of 2300 Timberwood's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2300 Timberwood offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Timberwood offers parking.
Does 2300 Timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Timberwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Timberwood have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Timberwood has a pool.
Does 2300 Timberwood have accessible units?
No, 2300 Timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Timberwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Timberwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.
