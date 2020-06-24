2300 Timberwood

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Elegant One Bedroom unit at Northwood in Irvine - Elegant end unit in Northwood Pointe's gated collage featuring spacious master suite with retreat, full bath, private patio, and direct access 1-car garage with extra storage! Fabulous floor plan with vaulted ceilings, light and bright elegant dining area, living room with romantic fireplace, inside laundry with storage, and neutral colors throughout. Sparkling kitchen with honey maple cabinetry and breakfast counter! Resort-style amenities and award winning schools. Sorry no pets preferred.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $1950 security deposit on approved credit. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required.To schedule a showing please contact: Gary at 949-374-9500 or showings@irvinepropmgmt.com For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3308381)