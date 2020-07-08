All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

230 Wicker

230 Wicker · No Longer Available
Location

230 Wicker, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

Highly upgraded home in Pavillion park, the first Great Park Neighborhood. Open floor plan and very bright. Nice upgrades throughout the house. Beautiful hardwood floors on first floor and upgraded carpet on second floor. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steal appliances and large island. All bathrooms upgraded with nice granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom with large walking closet. Main floor bedroom plus a den downstairs and 3 bedroom suites upstairs with a nice size balcony. Laundry room conveniently located at upstairs with newer washer and dryer. Nice size backyard with California room great for entertainment. Owner has purchased the solar panels so the lucky tenant will safe a lot on his electricity bill. Smart home comes with camera, main door lock and smart thermostat that can be controlled with your smartphone. Walk to Beacon park elementary school and Woodbury town center shopping center. Minutes away from fine dining, fabulous shopping and tons of parks and recreation, enjoy all great park amenities such as multiple swimming pools, parks, club house and lots of kids play areas. This community is a premier destination.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Wicker have any available units?
230 Wicker doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 230 Wicker have?
Some of 230 Wicker's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Wicker currently offering any rent specials?
230 Wicker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Wicker pet-friendly?
No, 230 Wicker is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 230 Wicker offer parking?
No, 230 Wicker does not offer parking.
Does 230 Wicker have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Wicker offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Wicker have a pool?
Yes, 230 Wicker has a pool.
Does 230 Wicker have accessible units?
No, 230 Wicker does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Wicker have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Wicker has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Wicker have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Wicker does not have units with air conditioning.

