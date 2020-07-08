230 Wicker

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Highly upgraded home in Pavillion park, the first Great Park Neighborhood. Open floor plan and very bright. Nice upgrades throughout the house. Beautiful hardwood floors on first floor and upgraded carpet on second floor. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steal appliances and large island. All bathrooms upgraded with nice granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom with large walking closet. Main floor bedroom plus a den downstairs and 3 bedroom suites upstairs with a nice size balcony. Laundry room conveniently located at upstairs with newer washer and dryer. Nice size backyard with California room great for entertainment. Owner has purchased the solar panels so the lucky tenant will safe a lot on his electricity bill. Smart home comes with camera, main door lock and smart thermostat that can be controlled with your smartphone. Walk to Beacon park elementary school and Woodbury town center shopping center. Minutes away from fine dining, fabulous shopping and tons of parks and recreation, enjoy all great park amenities such as multiple swimming pools, parks, club house and lots of kids play areas. This community is a premier destination.