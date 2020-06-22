All apartments in Irvine
23 Teak Bridge
23 Teak Bridge

23 Teak Bridge · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

23 Teak Bridge, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Single Family Home located at the prestigious gated Northwood Estate Community. Quiet, interior cut De Sec location. Cozy porch opens to a spacious foyer. Bright and airy open floor plan with wood flooring & upgraded carpeting throughout. Great room with fireplace, dining area open to gourmet kitchen with kitchen island perfect for entertaining. Master suite with spacious master bath and his/her separate walk-in closet. Desirable main floor bedroom with closet is currently use as an office. Fresh new paint throughout . Inside laundry, two attached car garages and long driveway. Cozy backyard professional landscaped with total privacy. Community amenities include a private community park with Jr. Olympic Pool, Club House, BBQs, and activity lawn. Close to shopping, Great Park, restaurants and I-5 Freeway. Highly acclaimed Irvine School District – Northwood High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Teak Bridge have any available units?
23 Teak Bridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Teak Bridge have?
Some of 23 Teak Bridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Teak Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
23 Teak Bridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Teak Bridge pet-friendly?
No, 23 Teak Bridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Teak Bridge offer parking?
Yes, 23 Teak Bridge offers parking.
Does 23 Teak Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Teak Bridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Teak Bridge have a pool?
Yes, 23 Teak Bridge has a pool.
Does 23 Teak Bridge have accessible units?
No, 23 Teak Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Teak Bridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Teak Bridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Teak Bridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Teak Bridge does not have units with air conditioning.
