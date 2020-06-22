23 Teak Bridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Single Family Home located at the prestigious gated Northwood Estate Community. Quiet, interior cut De Sec location. Cozy porch opens to a spacious foyer. Bright and airy open floor plan with wood flooring & upgraded carpeting throughout. Great room with fireplace, dining area open to gourmet kitchen with kitchen island perfect for entertaining. Master suite with spacious master bath and his/her separate walk-in closet. Desirable main floor bedroom with closet is currently use as an office. Fresh new paint throughout . Inside laundry, two attached car garages and long driveway. Cozy backyard professional landscaped with total privacy. Community amenities include a private community park with Jr. Olympic Pool, Club House, BBQs, and activity lawn. Close to shopping, Great Park, restaurants and I-5 Freeway. Highly acclaimed Irvine School District – Northwood High School.