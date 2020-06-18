23 Silverado

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool garage

Single Level with NO STEPS!! 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo is located in the beautifully Portora Spring Community.This corner unit offers a private balcony and a 2 car tandem garage. Family Room with Fire Place. Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counter. Over-Sized Center Kitchen Island. Spacious Master Suite with dual vanities and Walk in Closet. The 2nd Bedroom with spacious size. Individual laundry Room. This outstanding family home has it all from the many great features to the closeness of The community pools, huge playground. shopping, dining, easy Freeway access and the elementary school.