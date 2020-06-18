All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 23 Silverado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
23 Silverado
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23 Silverado

23 Silverado · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23 Silverado, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
Single Level with NO STEPS!! 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo is located in the beautifully Portora Spring Community.This corner unit offers a private balcony and a 2 car tandem garage. Family Room with Fire Place. Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counter. Over-Sized Center Kitchen Island. Spacious Master Suite with dual vanities and Walk in Closet. The 2nd Bedroom with spacious size. Individual laundry Room. This outstanding family home has it all from the many great features to the closeness of The community pools, huge playground. shopping, dining, easy Freeway access and the elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Silverado have any available units?
23 Silverado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Silverado have?
Some of 23 Silverado's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Silverado currently offering any rent specials?
23 Silverado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Silverado pet-friendly?
No, 23 Silverado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Silverado offer parking?
Yes, 23 Silverado does offer parking.
Does 23 Silverado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Silverado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Silverado have a pool?
Yes, 23 Silverado has a pool.
Does 23 Silverado have accessible units?
No, 23 Silverado does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Silverado have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Silverado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Silverado have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Silverado does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology