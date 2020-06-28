Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

New on the market and in the gated community of Turtle Rock Pointe sitting atop Strawberry Farms Golf Course and the reservoir. Now is your chance to lease this 3 bedroom (all upstairs), 2.5 bath home. This home has been freshly painted and new flooring in all the bathrooms. Don't hesitate!! You will enjoy the privacy of this serene and quiet location at the end of the cul de sac. This is a fantastic value for your lifestyle. This is a Plan C which rarely comes on the market. You will love the open living room with cathedral ceilings and cozy fireplace. There are plantation shutters throughout. Enjoy the private patio where you can barbecue your favorite meals while entertaining family and friends. An inside laundry includes a washer and dryer, family room adjacent to the kitchen, walk-in closet in master, balcony off master, 2 car attached garage with direct access, plus all the amenities of this gated community. There are 2 community pools and spas for your enjoyment. One will find proximity to the Irvine Spectrum, UCI, Concordia, awarding winning University High, San Joaquin Jr. High and Bonita Canyon, John Wayne Airport, beaches, hiking trails, public parks, and more!!