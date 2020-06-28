All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:07 PM

23 Sarena

23 Sarena · No Longer Available
Location

23 Sarena, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
New on the market and in the gated community of Turtle Rock Pointe sitting atop Strawberry Farms Golf Course and the reservoir. Now is your chance to lease this 3 bedroom (all upstairs), 2.5 bath home. This home has been freshly painted and new flooring in all the bathrooms. Don't hesitate!! You will enjoy the privacy of this serene and quiet location at the end of the cul de sac. This is a fantastic value for your lifestyle. This is a Plan C which rarely comes on the market. You will love the open living room with cathedral ceilings and cozy fireplace. There are plantation shutters throughout. Enjoy the private patio where you can barbecue your favorite meals while entertaining family and friends. An inside laundry includes a washer and dryer, family room adjacent to the kitchen, walk-in closet in master, balcony off master, 2 car attached garage with direct access, plus all the amenities of this gated community. There are 2 community pools and spas for your enjoyment. One will find proximity to the Irvine Spectrum, UCI, Concordia, awarding winning University High, San Joaquin Jr. High and Bonita Canyon, John Wayne Airport, beaches, hiking trails, public parks, and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Sarena have any available units?
23 Sarena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Sarena have?
Some of 23 Sarena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Sarena currently offering any rent specials?
23 Sarena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Sarena pet-friendly?
No, 23 Sarena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Sarena offer parking?
Yes, 23 Sarena offers parking.
Does 23 Sarena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Sarena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Sarena have a pool?
Yes, 23 Sarena has a pool.
Does 23 Sarena have accessible units?
No, 23 Sarena does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Sarena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Sarena has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Sarena have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Sarena does not have units with air conditioning.
