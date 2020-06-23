All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

23 S Dogwood S

23 Dogwood S · No Longer Available
Location

23 Dogwood S, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
GREAT OPPORTUNITY to live in the BEST location of the beautiful TERRACES community of University Park. This upgraded and freshly remodeled single-story home is surrounded by expansive GREENBELTS, beautiful meandering paths and sits on a corner that overlooks the playground and community pool. The whole home was tastefully RENOVATED with hardwood style flooring throughout offering a clean modern feel to compliment any furniture style. The sunny kitchen with its quartz counters and new STAINLESS appliances looks onto a low maintenance patio and opens to a bright living room/dining room combination. The MASTER SUITE has enjoyed a complete refresh from top to bottom. One of the secondary bedrooms overlooks a second patio, more greenbelt and paths, with an adjacent full 2nd bathroom also redone. You have direct access to your oversized 2-car garage with a long driveway. The laundry is located in the garage. Every surface of this home has been renovated and is fresh and clean. Be the first to use its amenities. Live nearby Strawberry Farms GOLF COURSE, Tanaka Farms, and a shopping center. Easy freeway access. Award winning University High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 S Dogwood S have any available units?
23 S Dogwood S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 S Dogwood S have?
Some of 23 S Dogwood S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 S Dogwood S currently offering any rent specials?
23 S Dogwood S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 S Dogwood S pet-friendly?
No, 23 S Dogwood S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 S Dogwood S offer parking?
Yes, 23 S Dogwood S offers parking.
Does 23 S Dogwood S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 S Dogwood S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 S Dogwood S have a pool?
Yes, 23 S Dogwood S has a pool.
Does 23 S Dogwood S have accessible units?
No, 23 S Dogwood S does not have accessible units.
Does 23 S Dogwood S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 S Dogwood S has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 S Dogwood S have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 S Dogwood S does not have units with air conditioning.

