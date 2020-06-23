23 S Dogwood S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

GREAT OPPORTUNITY to live in the BEST location of the beautiful TERRACES community of University Park. This upgraded and freshly remodeled single-story home is surrounded by expansive GREENBELTS, beautiful meandering paths and sits on a corner that overlooks the playground and community pool. The whole home was tastefully RENOVATED with hardwood style flooring throughout offering a clean modern feel to compliment any furniture style. The sunny kitchen with its quartz counters and new STAINLESS appliances looks onto a low maintenance patio and opens to a bright living room/dining room combination. The MASTER SUITE has enjoyed a complete refresh from top to bottom. One of the secondary bedrooms overlooks a second patio, more greenbelt and paths, with an adjacent full 2nd bathroom also redone. You have direct access to your oversized 2-car garage with a long driveway. The laundry is located in the garage. Every surface of this home has been renovated and is fresh and clean. Be the first to use its amenities. Live nearby Strawberry Farms GOLF COURSE, Tanaka Farms, and a shopping center. Easy freeway access. Award winning University High School.