Irvine, CA
23 Periwinkle
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

23 Periwinkle

23 Periwinkle · No Longer Available
Irvine
Pet Friendly Apartments
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

23 Periwinkle, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
Location, location, location!!! Welcome to the highly desirable gated community of Oak Creek! This detached home with 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms offers many upgrades throughout. The upgrades feature a gourmet kitchen with Quartz countertops with backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a matching range hood cooking fan, and recessed lighting; a fully renovated, chic master bathroom with an enlarged shower, a barn-style sliding glass shower doors and dual-sink vanity; and hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. It is walking distance to award-winning schools, shopping centers, restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and community swimming pools. Easy access to freeways, hospitals, and UCI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Periwinkle have any available units?
23 Periwinkle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Periwinkle have?
Some of 23 Periwinkle's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Periwinkle currently offering any rent specials?
23 Periwinkle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Periwinkle pet-friendly?
No, 23 Periwinkle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Periwinkle offer parking?
No, 23 Periwinkle does not offer parking.
Does 23 Periwinkle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Periwinkle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Periwinkle have a pool?
Yes, 23 Periwinkle has a pool.
Does 23 Periwinkle have accessible units?
No, 23 Periwinkle does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Periwinkle have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Periwinkle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Periwinkle have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Periwinkle does not have units with air conditioning.
