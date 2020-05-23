23 Periwinkle

Amenities
Location, location, location!!! Welcome to the highly desirable gated community of Oak Creek! This detached home with 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms offers many upgrades throughout. The upgrades feature a gourmet kitchen with Quartz countertops with backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a matching range hood cooking fan, and recessed lighting; a fully renovated, chic master bathroom with an enlarged shower, a barn-style sliding glass shower doors and dual-sink vanity; and hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. It is walking distance to award-winning schools, shopping centers, restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and community swimming pools. Easy access to freeways, hospitals, and UCI.