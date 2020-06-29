All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:55 AM

23 Greenmoor

23 Greenmoor · No Longer Available
Location

23 Greenmoor, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Corner unit with a huge loft! Bright great-room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Massive bedroom with wall to wall closet, ceiling fan and direct access to the bathroom through a beautiful barn door. Spiral stair case goes up to the loft area that can be used as a 2nd bedroom or an office.

Some of the other features/upgrades of this wonderful condo are central air conditioning with Nest thermostat, double pane windows (triple pane windows in bedroom & living room for blocking exterior noise better), added door for direct access to the bathroom from livingroom, cordless blinds on 1st level, fire glass with new gas burner in the fireplace, rolling ladder to easily access the high book shelves & a shared garage with a storage cabinet & a private storage room. Unit comes with all appliances including full size wisher and dryer. It has one garage space and 1 uncovered parking pass.

The Woodbridge has resort style amenities with 22 pools, 16 spas, 24 tennis courts, 2 lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, splash pads, parks, playgrounds, volleyball courts, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course & much more. The location is right in the heart of Irvine, close to the 405, 5 & 133 freeways, Irvine Valley College, UCI, Irvine Spectrum & Market Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Greenmoor have any available units?
23 Greenmoor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Greenmoor have?
Some of 23 Greenmoor's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Greenmoor currently offering any rent specials?
23 Greenmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Greenmoor pet-friendly?
No, 23 Greenmoor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Greenmoor offer parking?
Yes, 23 Greenmoor offers parking.
Does 23 Greenmoor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Greenmoor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Greenmoor have a pool?
Yes, 23 Greenmoor has a pool.
Does 23 Greenmoor have accessible units?
No, 23 Greenmoor does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Greenmoor have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Greenmoor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Greenmoor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Greenmoor has units with air conditioning.

