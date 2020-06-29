23 Greenmoor

Amenities

Corner unit with a huge loft! Bright great-room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Massive bedroom with wall to wall closet, ceiling fan and direct access to the bathroom through a beautiful barn door. Spiral stair case goes up to the loft area that can be used as a 2nd bedroom or an office.



Some of the other features/upgrades of this wonderful condo are central air conditioning with Nest thermostat, double pane windows (triple pane windows in bedroom & living room for blocking exterior noise better), added door for direct access to the bathroom from livingroom, cordless blinds on 1st level, fire glass with new gas burner in the fireplace, rolling ladder to easily access the high book shelves & a shared garage with a storage cabinet & a private storage room. Unit comes with all appliances including full size wisher and dryer. It has one garage space and 1 uncovered parking pass.



The Woodbridge has resort style amenities with 22 pools, 16 spas, 24 tennis courts, 2 lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, splash pads, parks, playgrounds, volleyball courts, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course & much more. The location is right in the heart of Irvine, close to the 405, 5 & 133 freeways, Irvine Valley College, UCI, Irvine Spectrum & Market Place.