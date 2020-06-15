23 Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Single Story Plan A La Cima Turtle Ridge Irvine. Elegant, Sophisticated with Panoramic views of mountains & glimmering City Lights. 12,500 sqft cul de sac lot with huge backyard. 4 EnSuites, 1 guest powder room, separate family and Living rooms, formal dining area & 3 car garage. Charming Private interior Courtyard. Chef-Inspired Gourmet Kitchen with Italian stone counter tops, ALL Top-End Stainless Steel Appliances, 6 burner gas range, double ovens, & warming tray. Huge kitchen connects to living room with vaulted ceilings & dramatic views to the outside. Custom Walnut Wood floors throughout main areas. Master Suite with huge custom built-in master closet. Backyard, perfect for entertaining, offers a SPA, 3 fireplace features, 2 fountains, covered patio, built in BBQ, and an outdoor eating area with bar. This dream home offers 5 star resort-style living. Irvine Schools. World Class Amenities exclusive to residents 24-hour Guard Gated security, Parks, 2 Pools, BBQ areas, clubhouse, movie theater & a Gym. Just minutes to Laguna Coast Wilderness Park with many hiking trails, UCI, Newport Coast, Fashion Island, Crystal Cove State Beach & 73 Toll Road! Minutes to John Wayne Airport & South Coast Plaza. Click link for virtual tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yJUn6VAiryq