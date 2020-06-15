All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 23 Grandview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
23 Grandview
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

23 Grandview

23 Grandview · (714) 318-2587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23 Grandview, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Single Story Plan A La Cima Turtle Ridge Irvine. Elegant, Sophisticated with Panoramic views of mountains & glimmering City Lights. 12,500 sqft cul de sac lot with huge backyard. 4 EnSuites, 1 guest powder room, separate family and Living rooms, formal dining area & 3 car garage. Charming Private interior Courtyard. Chef-Inspired Gourmet Kitchen with Italian stone counter tops, ALL Top-End Stainless Steel Appliances, 6 burner gas range, double ovens, & warming tray. Huge kitchen connects to living room with vaulted ceilings & dramatic views to the outside. Custom Walnut Wood floors throughout main areas. Master Suite with huge custom built-in master closet. Backyard, perfect for entertaining, offers a SPA, 3 fireplace features, 2 fountains, covered patio, built in BBQ, and an outdoor eating area with bar. This dream home offers 5 star resort-style living. Irvine Schools. World Class Amenities exclusive to residents 24-hour Guard Gated security, Parks, 2 Pools, BBQ areas, clubhouse, movie theater & a Gym. Just minutes to Laguna Coast Wilderness Park with many hiking trails, UCI, Newport Coast, Fashion Island, Crystal Cove State Beach & 73 Toll Road! Minutes to John Wayne Airport & South Coast Plaza. Click link for virtual tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yJUn6VAiryq

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Grandview have any available units?
23 Grandview has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Grandview have?
Some of 23 Grandview's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Grandview currently offering any rent specials?
23 Grandview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Grandview pet-friendly?
No, 23 Grandview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Grandview offer parking?
Yes, 23 Grandview does offer parking.
Does 23 Grandview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Grandview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Grandview have a pool?
Yes, 23 Grandview has a pool.
Does 23 Grandview have accessible units?
No, 23 Grandview does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Grandview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Grandview has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Grandview have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Grandview does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23 Grandview?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity