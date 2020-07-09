23 Candlewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool hot tub

One of the best locations within a prestigious gated community, over looking Canyon View Elementary playground and park. Walk-in distance to elemenotry school, within one mile drive to Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High. Highly sought floor plan: one guest bedroom, full bathroom and one den downstairs, four bedrooms and three full bathrooms upstairs, including one jack-and-Jill bathroom. Ceiling fans in each bedroom as well as family room. Electric-floor-heater (size:4'x8') in each bedrooms and in family room. Kitchen has an island; backyard patio with fruit trees, figs, lemon. Gated community with pool and SPA. Furniture are included in the rent: Each bedroom has a bed; big dinning table in dining room; round sofa in family room.