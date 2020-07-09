All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

23 Candlewood

23 Candlewood · No Longer Available
Location

23 Candlewood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
One of the best locations within a prestigious gated community, over looking Canyon View Elementary playground and park. Walk-in distance to elemenotry school, within one mile drive to Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High. Highly sought floor plan: one guest bedroom, full bathroom and one den downstairs, four bedrooms and three full bathrooms upstairs, including one jack-and-Jill bathroom. Ceiling fans in each bedroom as well as family room. Electric-floor-heater (size:4'x8') in each bedrooms and in family room. Kitchen has an island; backyard patio with fruit trees, figs, lemon. Gated community with pool and SPA. Furniture are included in the rent: Each bedroom has a bed; big dinning table in dining room; round sofa in family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Candlewood have any available units?
23 Candlewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Candlewood have?
Some of 23 Candlewood's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Candlewood currently offering any rent specials?
23 Candlewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Candlewood pet-friendly?
No, 23 Candlewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Candlewood offer parking?
No, 23 Candlewood does not offer parking.
Does 23 Candlewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Candlewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Candlewood have a pool?
Yes, 23 Candlewood has a pool.
Does 23 Candlewood have accessible units?
No, 23 Candlewood does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Candlewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Candlewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Candlewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Candlewood does not have units with air conditioning.

