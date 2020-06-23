Amenities

Currently being painted! ! Washer, dryer and refrigerator included! This beautifully appointed home is located in the center of Woodbridge near 3 California Distinguished schools & Meadowpark Blue Ribbon Elementary. Many upgrades have been completed over the last few years including, granite counters in the kitchen, a newer refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Golden oak floors are found in the kitchen and family room plus both a formal dining room and kitchen nook. The private patio surrounded by soaring pines is just outside the kitchen door. You will love the home's dramatic high ceilings, "Great Room" design, iron staircase and modern open plan. A brick fireplace with gas logs is a rarity! Several tenants have loved the generous space for a piano. Upstairs there are 3 spacious bedrooms! The Master bedroom has a gorgeous cove ceiling and elegant bath with white ceramic tile, luxurious oval tub, dual sinks and stall shower. The 2 car garage has direct access into the kitchen. The home is located near the famous South Lake Beach Club and Blue Lake Pool with high dive,swim lanes and jacuzzi Woodbridge offers homeowners and tenants THE BEST Recreational Facilities-2 lakes with sand beaches, water slides, picnic areas & boats plus 22 pools, 44 parks, sand volley ball courts & lighted tennis clubs. There are artistic, sports& social activities year-round listed in the monthly Reflections magazine