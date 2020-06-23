All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 23 Agate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
23 Agate
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

23 Agate

23 Agate · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

23 Agate, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Currently being painted! ! Washer, dryer and refrigerator included! This beautifully appointed home is located in the center of Woodbridge near 3 California Distinguished schools & Meadowpark Blue Ribbon Elementary. Many upgrades have been completed over the last few years including, granite counters in the kitchen, a newer refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Golden oak floors are found in the kitchen and family room plus both a formal dining room and kitchen nook. The private patio surrounded by soaring pines is just outside the kitchen door. You will love the home's dramatic high ceilings, "Great Room" design, iron staircase and modern open plan. A brick fireplace with gas logs is a rarity! Several tenants have loved the generous space for a piano. Upstairs there are 3 spacious bedrooms! The Master bedroom has a gorgeous cove ceiling and elegant bath with white ceramic tile, luxurious oval tub, dual sinks and stall shower. The 2 car garage has direct access into the kitchen. The home is located near the famous South Lake Beach Club and Blue Lake Pool with high dive,swim lanes and jacuzzi Woodbridge offers homeowners and tenants THE BEST Recreational Facilities-2 lakes with sand beaches, water slides, picnic areas & boats plus 22 pools, 44 parks, sand volley ball courts & lighted tennis clubs. There are artistic, sports& social activities year-round listed in the monthly Reflections magazine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Agate have any available units?
23 Agate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Agate have?
Some of 23 Agate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Agate currently offering any rent specials?
23 Agate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Agate pet-friendly?
No, 23 Agate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Agate offer parking?
Yes, 23 Agate offers parking.
Does 23 Agate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Agate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Agate have a pool?
Yes, 23 Agate has a pool.
Does 23 Agate have accessible units?
No, 23 Agate does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Agate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Agate has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Agate have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Agate does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology