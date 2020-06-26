228 Rose Arch

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful single level condo located on a corner lot! This open floor plan has 2 bedrooms/2 full baths and has plenty of natural light. Custom plantation shutters are throughout the condo and the upgraded kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, tile flooring and is adjacent to a stacked washer/dryer room. There is one attached garage and one assigned carport. This condo is turnkey, vacant and unfurnished.



This condo is located in the distinguished Cypress Village Community which includes tennis courts, playgrounds, Olympic sized pools, spas, club house and BBQs. The location is close to Irvine Spectrum, shopping, restaurants and award winning schools.