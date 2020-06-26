All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:24 PM

228 Rose Arch

228 Rose Arch · No Longer Available
Location

228 Rose Arch, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful single level condo located on a corner lot! This open floor plan has 2 bedrooms/2 full baths and has plenty of natural light. Custom plantation shutters are throughout the condo and the upgraded kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, tile flooring and is adjacent to a stacked washer/dryer room. There is one attached garage and one assigned carport. This condo is turnkey, vacant and unfurnished.

This condo is located in the distinguished Cypress Village Community which includes tennis courts, playgrounds, Olympic sized pools, spas, club house and BBQs. The location is close to Irvine Spectrum, shopping, restaurants and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Rose Arch have any available units?
228 Rose Arch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 228 Rose Arch have?
Some of 228 Rose Arch's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Rose Arch currently offering any rent specials?
228 Rose Arch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Rose Arch pet-friendly?
No, 228 Rose Arch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 228 Rose Arch offer parking?
Yes, 228 Rose Arch offers parking.
Does 228 Rose Arch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 Rose Arch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Rose Arch have a pool?
Yes, 228 Rose Arch has a pool.
Does 228 Rose Arch have accessible units?
No, 228 Rose Arch does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Rose Arch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Rose Arch has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Rose Arch have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Rose Arch does not have units with air conditioning.
