227 Orange Blossom

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome to your new home in Orange Tree as This Upper Unit Condo has some upgrades and features a 1 BR/1 BA and a loft large enough for a full size bed and closet. microwave oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove two custom accent color walls, recessed lights in living/dining room, extended patio views from the living room, hardwood floors, bathroom(See photos), Relaxing view of a bubbling pond and mature trees with well maintained landscape. This unit has a lot of privacy, due to its location. One reserved carport spot (#33) and 1 parking permit for your 2nd car, visitors parking close by and throughout the complex. The community features a full gym, a clubhouse, 2 pools, spas, gated tennis courts, basketball court, and tot lots. Conveniently located at the intersections of I-5, I-405, and CA-133, this condo, and community are close to Oak Creek Golf Club, IVC, UCI, Irvine Spectrum, post-office, restaurants, and grocery stores. Irvine has an excellent school district and is one of the safest cities in the US. This condo is located at Building 16. Do not knock on unit #33 this is not apartments complex.

Contact Steve for a private viewing. 949.246.7511