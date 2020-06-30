All apartments in Irvine
227 Orange Blossom
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:29 AM

227 Orange Blossom

227 Orange Blossom · No Longer Available
Location

227 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to your new home in Orange Tree as This Upper Unit Condo has some upgrades and features a 1 BR/1 BA and a loft large enough for a full size bed and closet. microwave oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove two custom accent color walls, recessed lights in living/dining room, extended patio views from the living room, hardwood floors, bathroom(See photos), Relaxing view of a bubbling pond and mature trees with well maintained landscape. This unit has a lot of privacy, due to its location. One reserved carport spot (#33) and 1 parking permit for your 2nd car, visitors parking close by and throughout the complex. The community features a full gym, a clubhouse, 2 pools, spas, gated tennis courts, basketball court, and tot lots. Conveniently located at the intersections of I-5, I-405, and CA-133, this condo, and community are close to Oak Creek Golf Club, IVC, UCI, Irvine Spectrum, post-office, restaurants, and grocery stores. Irvine has an excellent school district and is one of the safest cities in the US. This condo is located at Building 16. Do not knock on unit #33 this is not apartments complex.
Contact Steve for a private viewing. 949.246.7511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Orange Blossom have any available units?
227 Orange Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 227 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 227 Orange Blossom's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
227 Orange Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 227 Orange Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 227 Orange Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 227 Orange Blossom offers parking.
Does 227 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Orange Blossom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Orange Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 227 Orange Blossom has a pool.
Does 227 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 227 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Orange Blossom has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Orange Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.

