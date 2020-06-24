2260 WATERMARKE Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool pool table garage tennis court

Highly upgraded, beautiful Haddon Hall model on the 2nd (and 1st) floor! No expense was spared when it came to the hardwood flooring, custom built-in media niche cabinetry and shelving, closet organization units, etc. This 2 story unit (bedrooms are downstairs on the ground floor) also boasts granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, crown moldings, a large master walk-in closet, and tall ceilings. Sit back on the spacious deck (both upper and lower levels) and enjoy the tremendous views of the gorgeous San Joaquin Preserve in the background, and the serene, luxurious courtyard garden in the foreground. The Watermarke community is well known for its outstanding and state-of-the-art amenities, which include concierge service, 3 pools and spas, fitness facilities, movie and billiards rooms, tennis courts and special community events. Perfect for the sophisticated lifestyle of today's O.C.!