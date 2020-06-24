All apartments in Irvine
2260 WATERMARKE Place
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

2260 WATERMARKE Place

2260 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2260 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Highly upgraded, beautiful Haddon Hall model on the 2nd (and 1st) floor! No expense was spared when it came to the hardwood flooring, custom built-in media niche cabinetry and shelving, closet organization units, etc. This 2 story unit (bedrooms are downstairs on the ground floor) also boasts granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, crown moldings, a large master walk-in closet, and tall ceilings. Sit back on the spacious deck (both upper and lower levels) and enjoy the tremendous views of the gorgeous San Joaquin Preserve in the background, and the serene, luxurious courtyard garden in the foreground. The Watermarke community is well known for its outstanding and state-of-the-art amenities, which include concierge service, 3 pools and spas, fitness facilities, movie and billiards rooms, tennis courts and special community events. Perfect for the sophisticated lifestyle of today's O.C.!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 WATERMARKE Place have any available units?
2260 WATERMARKE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2260 WATERMARKE Place have?
Some of 2260 WATERMARKE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 WATERMARKE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2260 WATERMARKE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 WATERMARKE Place pet-friendly?
No, 2260 WATERMARKE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2260 WATERMARKE Place offer parking?
Yes, 2260 WATERMARKE Place offers parking.
Does 2260 WATERMARKE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 WATERMARKE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 WATERMARKE Place have a pool?
Yes, 2260 WATERMARKE Place has a pool.
Does 2260 WATERMARKE Place have accessible units?
No, 2260 WATERMARKE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 WATERMARKE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 WATERMARKE Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 WATERMARKE Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2260 WATERMARKE Place does not have units with air conditioning.
