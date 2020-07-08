All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

225 Pineview

225 Pineview · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

225 Pineview, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful townhome located in The Lakes Community. This home features a 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and breakfast bar. Recessed lights and wood laminate flooring throughout. Main level powder room. Living room features a cozy fireplace and high open ceilings. Direct access to the patio with scenic view of creek. Large master bedroom features dramatic, high, ceilings and dual closets, one is a walk-in closet. Spacious master bath with double sinks. The HOA features tennis courts, professionally landscaped creeks, and a community pool and spa. Just minutes away from excellent Irvine schools, major shopping centers and parks. Come see it today before its gone! For a private tour of this home, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-2390.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Pineview have any available units?
225 Pineview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 225 Pineview have?
Some of 225 Pineview's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Pineview currently offering any rent specials?
225 Pineview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Pineview pet-friendly?
No, 225 Pineview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 225 Pineview offer parking?
No, 225 Pineview does not offer parking.
Does 225 Pineview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Pineview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Pineview have a pool?
Yes, 225 Pineview has a pool.
Does 225 Pineview have accessible units?
No, 225 Pineview does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Pineview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Pineview has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Pineview have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Pineview does not have units with air conditioning.

