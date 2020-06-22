221 Geyser

Amenities

BRAND NEW DETACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOME located within the beautiful brand new Master Planned Community of Portola Springs. This immaculate Elderberry Residence 1 features a full bedroom downstairs and its ready for immediate move-in. An open floor plan, large gourmet eat-in kitchen that’s sure to please any chef with its upgraded stainless appliances including a built-in refrigerator, quartz counter tops, oversized island, pendant lights. Other upgrades include tile flooring downstairs and in the bathrooms, plush carpet upstairs, neutral interior paint, recessed lights throughout, and SO MUCH MORE. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a super large loft to entertain friends and family. The master suite features separate vanities, freestanding bathtub, over-sized shower, and a large walk-in closet. Award-winning Irvine Unified School district which includes some of the nation's highest ranking schools. Brand new Elementary school is conveniently located within the village. Experience acres of open space, walking and biking trails, pools, sports courts, tot lots, BBQ and picnic areas and so much more. With over 15 resort-style parks now open, you are never far from everything you love. Hurry!