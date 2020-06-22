All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 221 Geyser.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
221 Geyser
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 Geyser

221 Geyser · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

221 Geyser, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
BRAND NEW DETACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOME located within the beautiful brand new Master Planned Community of Portola Springs. This immaculate Elderberry Residence 1 features a full bedroom downstairs and its ready for immediate move-in. An open floor plan, large gourmet eat-in kitchen that’s sure to please any chef with its upgraded stainless appliances including a built-in refrigerator, quartz counter tops, oversized island, pendant lights. Other upgrades include tile flooring downstairs and in the bathrooms, plush carpet upstairs, neutral interior paint, recessed lights throughout, and SO MUCH MORE. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a super large loft to entertain friends and family. The master suite features separate vanities, freestanding bathtub, over-sized shower, and a large walk-in closet. Award-winning Irvine Unified School district which includes some of the nation's highest ranking schools. Brand new Elementary school is conveniently located within the village. Experience acres of open space, walking and biking trails, pools, sports courts, tot lots, BBQ and picnic areas and so much more. With over 15 resort-style parks now open, you are never far from everything you love. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Geyser have any available units?
221 Geyser doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 221 Geyser have?
Some of 221 Geyser's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Geyser currently offering any rent specials?
221 Geyser isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Geyser pet-friendly?
No, 221 Geyser is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 221 Geyser offer parking?
No, 221 Geyser does not offer parking.
Does 221 Geyser have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Geyser does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Geyser have a pool?
Yes, 221 Geyser has a pool.
Does 221 Geyser have accessible units?
No, 221 Geyser does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Geyser have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Geyser has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Geyser have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Geyser does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology