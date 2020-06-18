220 Paramount

Amenities
Best Value in The Great Park! New Private End Unit Front Street Lot Condo features 1,950 SF of living space 3 Beds 3.5 Baths 2 car garage with 3 Separate Balconies. The first floor features a roomy 3rd bedroom with its own en suite bath which can be used as a private office or be rented out to a roommate for additional income. The second floor features a spacious open floor plan living/dining room and kitchen that are open to 2 balconies with huge sliding glass doors and windows all around that bring in ample natural light. The gourmet kitchen features a huge island with stylish granite countertop, Stainless-Steel GE Profiles Appliances including Refrigerator and beautiful white cabinetry with soft-close hinges. The third floor offers 2 additional bedrooms each with its own bath. The master bedroom has its own balcony and large walk-in closet. Flooring is upgraded with Cheyenne Rock Oak Laminate. Lennar’s Everything’s Included® features Home Automation with Ruckus wireless ZoneFlex Access Point, Wi-Fi Thermostat and Schlage Sense Smart Lock. Home is situated in Parasol Park within The OC Great Park Neighborhoods which offer a wonderful family-oriented lifestyle. The amenities are endless here with 5 community parks (Cadence, Parasol, Beacon, The Pools and Pavilion Park) in addition to The OC Great Park. Residents have access to all 4 main swimming pools plus an 8-lane competition pool at The Pools Park, LIFE WILL BE DIFFERENT HERE!