All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 220 Paramount.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
220 Paramount
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

220 Paramount

220 Paramount · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

220 Paramount, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Best Value in The Great Park! New Private End Unit Front Street Lot Condo features 1,950 SF of living space 3 Beds 3.5 Baths 2 car garage with 3 Separate Balconies. The first floor features a roomy 3rd bedroom with its own en suite bath which can be used as a private office or be rented out to a roommate for additional income. The second floor features a spacious open floor plan living/dining room and kitchen that are open to 2 balconies with huge sliding glass doors and windows all around that bring in ample natural light. The gourmet kitchen features a huge island with stylish granite countertop, Stainless-Steel GE Profiles Appliances including Refrigerator and beautiful white cabinetry with soft-close hinges. The third floor offers 2 additional bedrooms each with its own bath. The master bedroom has its own balcony and large walk-in closet. Flooring is upgraded with Cheyenne Rock Oak Laminate. Lennar’s Everything’s Included® features Home Automation with Ruckus wireless ZoneFlex Access Point, Wi-Fi Thermostat and Schlage Sense Smart Lock. Home is situated in Parasol Park within The OC Great Park Neighborhoods which offer a wonderful family-oriented lifestyle. The amenities are endless here with 5 community parks (Cadence, Parasol, Beacon, The Pools and Pavilion Park) in addition to The OC Great Park. Residents have access to all 4 main swimming pools plus an 8-lane competition pool at The Pools Park, LIFE WILL BE DIFFERENT HERE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Paramount have any available units?
220 Paramount doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 220 Paramount have?
Some of 220 Paramount's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Paramount currently offering any rent specials?
220 Paramount isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Paramount pet-friendly?
No, 220 Paramount is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 220 Paramount offer parking?
Yes, 220 Paramount does offer parking.
Does 220 Paramount have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Paramount does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Paramount have a pool?
Yes, 220 Paramount has a pool.
Does 220 Paramount have accessible units?
No, 220 Paramount does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Paramount have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Paramount has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Paramount have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Paramount does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology