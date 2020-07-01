All apartments in Irvine
22 Perennial

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

22 Perennial, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Please contact Listing agent @714-393-2650 for any questions... END UNIT. Quiet and lovely condo situated in the most desirable Quail Hill Community of Irvine. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths almost 1500 s/f with custom paint, window covering and beautiful tile floor downstairs. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Kitchen with granite counters,wood cabinets. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and VIEW OF THE CENTER COURT YARD of the complex for relaxation or entertaining. Nearby park with children playground and beautiful Gazebo. Community facilities include: pools, hiking trails, parks, FITNESS CENTER and more... Close to shops, restaurants, Spectrum shopping center, John Wayne Airport and much more.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Perennial have any available units?
22 Perennial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Perennial have?
Some of 22 Perennial's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Perennial currently offering any rent specials?
22 Perennial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Perennial pet-friendly?
No, 22 Perennial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Perennial offer parking?
Yes, 22 Perennial offers parking.
Does 22 Perennial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Perennial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Perennial have a pool?
Yes, 22 Perennial has a pool.
Does 22 Perennial have accessible units?
No, 22 Perennial does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Perennial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Perennial has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Perennial have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Perennial does not have units with air conditioning.

