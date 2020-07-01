22 Perennial

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Please contact Listing agent @714-393-2650 for any questions... END UNIT. Quiet and lovely condo situated in the most desirable Quail Hill Community of Irvine. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths almost 1500 s/f with custom paint, window covering and beautiful tile floor downstairs. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Kitchen with granite counters,wood cabinets. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and VIEW OF THE CENTER COURT YARD of the complex for relaxation or entertaining. Nearby park with children playground and beautiful Gazebo. Community facilities include: pools, hiking trails, parks, FITNESS CENTER and more... Close to shops, restaurants, Spectrum shopping center, John Wayne Airport and much more.....