22 Perennial

Amenities
Please contact Listing agent @714-393-2650 for any questions... END UNIT. Quiet and lovely condo situated in the most desirable Quail Hill Community of Irvine. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths almost 1500 s/f with custom paint, window covering and beautiful tile floor downstairs. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Kitchen with granite counters,wood cabinets. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and VIEW OF THE CENTER COURT YARD of the complex for relaxation or entertaining. Nearby park with children playground and beautiful Gazebo. Community facilities include: pools, hiking trails, parks, FITNESS CENTER and more... Close to shops, restaurants, Spectrum shopping center, John Wayne Airport and much more.....