Last updated December 15 2019 at 8:19 AM

22 Mountain View

22 Mountain View · No Longer Available
Location

22 Mountain View, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unique, single level property has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, approx. 2500 sqft nestled in the community of Turtle Rock that gives you and your family enjoy to everything the city of Irvine has to offer, creating a perfect balance between, home, parks, natural tranquility, recreation and easy access to everyday conveniences; including shopping, dining, entertainment, trails, beaches, and freeways. Award-winning Irvine schools including University High School, and UC Irvine. Features are vaulted ceiling, tile & wood flooring, corian countertop, maple cabinets, formal living room and formal dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Mountain View have any available units?
22 Mountain View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Mountain View have?
Some of 22 Mountain View's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Mountain View currently offering any rent specials?
22 Mountain View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Mountain View pet-friendly?
No, 22 Mountain View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Mountain View offer parking?
Yes, 22 Mountain View offers parking.
Does 22 Mountain View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Mountain View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Mountain View have a pool?
No, 22 Mountain View does not have a pool.
Does 22 Mountain View have accessible units?
No, 22 Mountain View does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Mountain View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Mountain View has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Mountain View have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Mountain View does not have units with air conditioning.

