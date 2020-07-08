22 Mountain View

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This unique, single level property has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, approx. 2500 sqft nestled in the community of Turtle Rock that gives you and your family enjoy to everything the city of Irvine has to offer, creating a perfect balance between, home, parks, natural tranquility, recreation and easy access to everyday conveniences; including shopping, dining, entertainment, trails, beaches, and freeways. Award-winning Irvine schools including University High School, and UC Irvine. Features are vaulted ceiling, tile & wood flooring, corian countertop, maple cabinets, formal living room and formal dining room.