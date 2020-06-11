22 Mirador

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Prestigious gated community of Turtle Rock Pointe! This desirable OPEN FLOOR PLAN with VAULTED CEILINGS and abundant natural light offers indoor/outdoor experience living experience. Living room with two-story ceilings, roaring fireplace, and lots of windows overlooks the peaceful patio, and green belts. Formal dining area plus a cozy breakfast nook, both open to the lovely patio. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling. Expanded master bathroom with soaking tub, enclosed shower, dual vanities and ample closet space with organizers. A secondary master bedroom, plus a spacious open loft which is perfect for a home office or can be used as a third bedroom or simply a comfortable family room. Highlights of the home include: PRIVATE* END-UNIT*QUIET INSIDE TRACT location*FULL SIZE DRIVEWAY*plantation shutters*double door entry* Lots of storage space throughout the house, and in the garage*well maintained*two community pools & spas* extensive GREENBELTS*A few MINUTES to UCI, John Wayne, freeways, Concordia, biking/hiking trails, beaches, plus world-class shopping & dining. Assigned to University high school, Rancho Middle School, and Bonita canyon elementary school.