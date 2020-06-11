All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22 Mirador

22 Mirador · No Longer Available
Location

22 Mirador, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
Prestigious gated community of Turtle Rock Pointe! This desirable OPEN FLOOR PLAN with VAULTED CEILINGS and abundant natural light offers indoor/outdoor experience living experience. Living room with two-story ceilings, roaring fireplace, and lots of windows overlooks the peaceful patio, and green belts. Formal dining area plus a cozy breakfast nook, both open to the lovely patio. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling. Expanded master bathroom with soaking tub, enclosed shower, dual vanities and ample closet space with organizers. A secondary master bedroom, plus a spacious open loft which is perfect for a home office or can be used as a third bedroom or simply a comfortable family room. Highlights of the home include: PRIVATE* END-UNIT*QUIET INSIDE TRACT location*FULL SIZE DRIVEWAY*plantation shutters*double door entry* Lots of storage space throughout the house, and in the garage*well maintained*two community pools & spas* extensive GREENBELTS*A few MINUTES to UCI, John Wayne, freeways, Concordia, biking/hiking trails, beaches, plus world-class shopping & dining. Assigned to University high school, Rancho Middle School, and Bonita canyon elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

