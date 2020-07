22 Capistrano

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

LIVE BEAUTIFUL IN MAGNIFICENT NORTH PARK SQUARE! COME LIVE THE LIFE STYLE THAT YOU DESERVE IN THE EXCLUSIVE BEL AIR TRACK. THIS IS ***A VERY COMFORTABLE FLOOR PLAN, 4 BEDROOMS ALL WITH THEIR OWN WALK-IN CLOSETS, ONE WITH THE SECONDARY SUITE BUILDER OPTION WHICH ALSO INClUDES SHOWER AND TUB, MASTER SUITE WITH ATTACHED DELUX BATH, DUAL SINKS, BATH TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. GOURMET ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AMPLE CABINETS, COUNTER SPACE AND BREAKFAST NOOK. LARGE HARD TO FIND WALK-IN-PANTRY. THE KITCHEN OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOM WHICH INCLUDES A BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE AND BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM CABINET. THE BACK YARD SHOWCASES A COVERED PATIO AND CUSTOM LAWN AREA WITH BIULT-IN BBQ. CONVENIENT CENTRAL VACUUM SYSTEM CE WITH OUTLETS THROUGH OUT THE WHOLE HOME ENJOY LUXURY AMENITIES. SUCH ARE THEIR JUNIOR OLYMPIC SIZED POOL, SPA, SPORT COURT, EXTENSIVE PARKS, TOT LOT AND MORE. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS OF HICKS CANYON ELEMENTARY, ORCHARD HILLS MIDLE AND BECKMAN HIGH. NEAR MARKET PLACE, ORCHARD HILLS, FREEWAYS, DINING AND SHOPPING, TOLL ROADS, HIKING, RIDING, BIKING AND MORE. THIS HOME HAS A PREMIUM INTERIOR LOCATION, SUPER LOW PROPERTY TAX, ASSESSMENTS & ASSOCIATION. Walking distance to Beckman High and more.