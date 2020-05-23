219 Paramount

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 10/29/19 $3,800 - New 3 Bed/ 4.0 Bath condo in Novel Park - Property Id: 163464



Spacious, modern, tasteful and naturally well-lit, 3 bedroom/4 bathroom (2 full, 2 powder) with a top-floor loft and terrace, two-car garage and smart home technology in the new Novel Park community in Great Park.



The gourmet kitchen has quartz countertops and plenty of cabinet and drawer space, as well as brand new appliances, including a Maytag refrigerator. Hardwood flooring on ground and top levels with plenty of natural light throughout the home. Utility room includes new washer and drier. Top floor balcony has a beautiful view of Great Park and Quail Hill.



5-minute walk to Beacon Park School (K-8), minutes away from Woodbury Town Center, Great Park, The Spectrum, 133 toll road and I-5.



$3,800/month, 1 month security deposit. Please, no pets and utilities are not included. Please call Jerry at 949-482-7872 (Please note that I am the owner of this property and a Licensed Agent #02082512).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163464p

Property Id 163464



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5189380)