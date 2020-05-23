All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

219 Paramount

219 Paramount · No Longer Available
Location

219 Paramount, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 10/29/19 $3,800 - New 3 Bed/ 4.0 Bath condo in Novel Park - Property Id: 163464

Spacious, modern, tasteful and naturally well-lit, 3 bedroom/4 bathroom (2 full, 2 powder) with a top-floor loft and terrace, two-car garage and smart home technology in the new Novel Park community in Great Park.

The gourmet kitchen has quartz countertops and plenty of cabinet and drawer space, as well as brand new appliances, including a Maytag refrigerator. Hardwood flooring on ground and top levels with plenty of natural light throughout the home. Utility room includes new washer and drier. Top floor balcony has a beautiful view of Great Park and Quail Hill.

5-minute walk to Beacon Park School (K-8), minutes away from Woodbury Town Center, Great Park, The Spectrum, 133 toll road and I-5.

$3,800/month, 1 month security deposit. Please, no pets and utilities are not included. Please call Jerry at 949-482-7872 (Please note that I am the owner of this property and a Licensed Agent #02082512).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163464p
Property Id 163464

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Paramount have any available units?
219 Paramount doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 219 Paramount have?
Some of 219 Paramount's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Paramount currently offering any rent specials?
219 Paramount is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Paramount pet-friendly?
No, 219 Paramount is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 219 Paramount offer parking?
Yes, 219 Paramount offers parking.
Does 219 Paramount have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Paramount offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Paramount have a pool?
No, 219 Paramount does not have a pool.
Does 219 Paramount have accessible units?
No, 219 Paramount does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Paramount have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Paramount has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Paramount have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Paramount does not have units with air conditioning.

