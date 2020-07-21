213 Paramount

Amenities
Brand new home located at Novel park in the Great Park Neighborhoods of Irvine. This beautiful home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. features open floor-plan, This modern townhome is a light and bright with large windows located at the end unit with only 1 common wall. Plenty of grass area for the kids and family! Enjoy the resort-style amenities featuring a community lap pool, tennis courts, numerous parks, hiking & biking trails and access to AwardWinning Irvine Schools = Beacon Park Elementary School, Jeffery Trails Middle School, and the recently opened Portola High School. Property also included a brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer.