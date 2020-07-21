All apartments in Irvine
213 Paramount

Location

213 Paramount, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
pool
tennis court
refrigerator
Brand new home located at Novel park in the Great Park Neighborhoods of Irvine. This beautiful home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. features open floor-plan, This modern townhome is a light and bright with large windows located at the end unit with only 1 common wall. Plenty of grass area for the kids and family! Enjoy the resort-style amenities featuring a community lap pool, tennis courts, numerous parks, hiking & biking trails and access to AwardWinning Irvine Schools = Beacon Park Elementary School, Jeffery Trails Middle School, and the recently opened Portola High School. Property also included a brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Paramount have any available units?
213 Paramount doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 213 Paramount have?
Some of 213 Paramount's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Paramount currently offering any rent specials?
213 Paramount is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Paramount pet-friendly?
No, 213 Paramount is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 213 Paramount offer parking?
No, 213 Paramount does not offer parking.
Does 213 Paramount have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Paramount offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Paramount have a pool?
Yes, 213 Paramount has a pool.
Does 213 Paramount have accessible units?
No, 213 Paramount does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Paramount have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Paramount does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Paramount have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Paramount does not have units with air conditioning.
