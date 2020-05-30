213 Great Lawn

Amenities
Beautiful DETACHED condo ideally located in Woodbury in Irvine featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. All bedrooms are
located upstairs including the master with walk-in closet and master bath plus additional full bathroom with tub and shower. Main
level includes kitchen open to the family room, living room, dining room, den and bathroom downstairs. Cherrywood engineered
floors throughout plus carpet on stairs and floor. Property includes 2 single-car attached garages with separate entries to the
home.