213 Great Lawn

Amenities

garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful DETACHED condo ideally located in Woodbury in Irvine featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. All bedrooms are

located upstairs including the master with walk-in closet and master bath plus additional full bathroom with tub and shower. Main

level includes kitchen open to the family room, living room, dining room, den and bathroom downstairs. Cherrywood engineered

floors throughout plus carpet on stairs and floor. Property includes 2 single-car attached garages with separate entries to the

home.