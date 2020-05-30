All apartments in Irvine
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

213 Great Lawn

213 Great Lawn · No Longer Available
Location

213 Great Lawn, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful DETACHED condo ideally located in Woodbury in Irvine featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. All bedrooms are
located upstairs including the master with walk-in closet and master bath plus additional full bathroom with tub and shower. Main
level includes kitchen open to the family room, living room, dining room, den and bathroom downstairs. Cherrywood engineered
floors throughout plus carpet on stairs and floor. Property includes 2 single-car attached garages with separate entries to the
home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Great Lawn have any available units?
213 Great Lawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 213 Great Lawn currently offering any rent specials?
213 Great Lawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Great Lawn pet-friendly?
No, 213 Great Lawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 213 Great Lawn offer parking?
Yes, 213 Great Lawn offers parking.
Does 213 Great Lawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Great Lawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Great Lawn have a pool?
No, 213 Great Lawn does not have a pool.
Does 213 Great Lawn have accessible units?
No, 213 Great Lawn does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Great Lawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Great Lawn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Great Lawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Great Lawn does not have units with air conditioning.
