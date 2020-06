212 Rose Arch

Amenities

RARE PRIVATE LOCATION W/SUNSET, WOOD/TREES VIEW FROM ALL OF LIVING AREA AS BUILDER'S PREMIUM LOT***PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP***MOST SOUGHT AFTER & FRENCH CONTEMPORARY STYLE HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE NEW DEVELOPMENT IN COMMUNITY OF CYPRESS VILLAGE***VERY SHORT WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP RANKING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, HOA POOL & PARK***POPULAR PLAN 3 OF ACACIA DESIGNED BY RYLAND HOME***BETTER CONDITION THAN BRAND NEW HOME***HOME FEATURES 2 BED+2.5 BATH W/OVER-SIZED 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE & 1 COVERED CARPORT WHICH IS CONVENIENT LIFE STYLE W/ALL LIVING SPACE ON SAME LEVEL***PRIVATE FRONT ENTRANCE W/IRON DOOR***HIGH CEILING ENTRY W/BUILT-IN ENTRY CABINET***LOFT STYLE 12 FEET HIGH CEILING CREATES AN INVITING AMBIANCE AND UNPRECEDENTED FEEL OF LUXURY LIVING***LOT OF WINDOWS ALLOWS BRIGHT INSIDE W/NATURAL LIGHT***OWNER SPENT $$$ FOR TONS OF UPGRADES INCLUDING BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOOR, RECESSED LIGHTS & DESIGNER'S CHOICE OF TILE***GOURMET KITCHEN W/BIG CENTER ISLAND, UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTER TOP W/MOSAIC STONE FULL BACKSPLASH, SS APPLIANCES, ROMANTIC BALCONY W/SLIDING GLASS DOOR***TWO BEDROOM W/OWN BATHROOM***SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE W/RAISED UP CEILING & LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET***MASTER BATH W/ENCLOSED SHOWER DOOR***EPOXY TREATED FLOOR & BUILT-IN CABINETS FOR EXTRA STORAGE IN GARAGE***MUST SEE**IT WON'T LAST LONG**