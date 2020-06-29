All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
211 Wicker
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:54 PM

211 Wicker

211 Wicker · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

211 Wicker, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
guest suite
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
guest suite
internet access
This lease is for the DOWNSTAIRS GUEST SUITE ONLY with its own private entrance. The suite includes one bedroom plus living room/kitchenette, one bathroom with vanity and shower, and laundry closet with washer and dryer. Lots of storage space. Kitchenette has granite counter top, stainless steel sink, microwave oven and refrigerator (NO OVEN AND NO STOVE). RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES and internet. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Association amenities are within walking distance. Close to freeway and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Wicker have any available units?
211 Wicker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 211 Wicker have?
Some of 211 Wicker's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Wicker currently offering any rent specials?
211 Wicker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Wicker pet-friendly?
No, 211 Wicker is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 211 Wicker offer parking?
No, 211 Wicker does not offer parking.
Does 211 Wicker have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Wicker offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Wicker have a pool?
No, 211 Wicker does not have a pool.
Does 211 Wicker have accessible units?
No, 211 Wicker does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Wicker have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Wicker does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Wicker have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Wicker does not have units with air conditioning.

