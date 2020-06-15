All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:38 AM

211 Mantle

211 Mantle · (714) 393-0743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 Mantle, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Woodbury East, detached newer house. Spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite counter with big island and stainless steel appliances. Super-size great room (added conservatory room next to the living room with French door). Downstairs 4th bedroom without closet. currently used as office. Bathroom with upgraded cabinetry, large master suite with spacious walk-in closet. Dual vanities with upgraded counter tops, separate tub and shower in Master Suite. Light and bright house. Ceiling fans and crown molding. Upstairs laundry room with sink and the linen closet. Professional landscaping with interlocking paving stone. Resort style HOA amenities feature Jr. Olympic pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Basketball court, Tennis, Palm Club. Close to Woodbury Town Center. Excellent Irvine Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Mantle have any available units?
211 Mantle has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 Mantle have?
Some of 211 Mantle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Mantle currently offering any rent specials?
211 Mantle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Mantle pet-friendly?
No, 211 Mantle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 211 Mantle offer parking?
No, 211 Mantle does not offer parking.
Does 211 Mantle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Mantle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Mantle have a pool?
Yes, 211 Mantle has a pool.
Does 211 Mantle have accessible units?
No, 211 Mantle does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Mantle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Mantle has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Mantle have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Mantle does not have units with air conditioning.
