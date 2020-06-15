211 Mantle

Amenities

Woodbury East, detached newer house. Spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite counter with big island and stainless steel appliances. Super-size great room (added conservatory room next to the living room with French door). Downstairs 4th bedroom without closet. currently used as office. Bathroom with upgraded cabinetry, large master suite with spacious walk-in closet. Dual vanities with upgraded counter tops, separate tub and shower in Master Suite. Light and bright house. Ceiling fans and crown molding. Upstairs laundry room with sink and the linen closet. Professional landscaping with interlocking paving stone. Resort style HOA amenities feature Jr. Olympic pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Basketball court, Tennis, Palm Club. Close to Woodbury Town Center. Excellent Irvine Schools.