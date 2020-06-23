21 Oakfield

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

DETACHED home in Stonegate community of Irvine! Quiet location. Very popular floor plan, consisting of 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths with tile floors and granite counter tops, plantation shutters, upstairs carpet, with an included washer/dryer set and refrigerator. Walking distance to award winning schools and an abundance of pools, parks, tennis courts and more. Proximity to the Jeffrey Open Space Trail, employment centers and favorite retail, dining, and entertainment, easy freeway 5/405/ 133 accesses.