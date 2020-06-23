All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 21 Oakfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
21 Oakfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21 Oakfield

21 Oakfield · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21 Oakfield, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
DETACHED home in Stonegate community of Irvine! Quiet location. Very popular floor plan, consisting of 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths with tile floors and granite counter tops, plantation shutters, upstairs carpet, with an included washer/dryer set and refrigerator. Walking distance to award winning schools and an abundance of pools, parks, tennis courts and more. Proximity to the Jeffrey Open Space Trail, employment centers and favorite retail, dining, and entertainment, easy freeway 5/405/ 133 accesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Oakfield have any available units?
21 Oakfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Oakfield have?
Some of 21 Oakfield's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Oakfield currently offering any rent specials?
21 Oakfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Oakfield pet-friendly?
No, 21 Oakfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Oakfield offer parking?
Yes, 21 Oakfield does offer parking.
Does 21 Oakfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Oakfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Oakfield have a pool?
Yes, 21 Oakfield has a pool.
Does 21 Oakfield have accessible units?
No, 21 Oakfield does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Oakfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Oakfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Oakfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Oakfield does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology