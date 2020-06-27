21 Del Cambrea

Amenities
Desirable Quiet And Private Cul-De-Sac Location, Popular Floor Plan with Three Bedrooms and Three Baths. Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights/ Recessed Light, Living Room with Fireplace, Window Shutters Throughout, Laminate Flooring Throughout in Downstairs, and Carpet Flooring Throughout in All Bedrooms. One Full Downstairs Bedroom with A Full Bath, Two Suites Upstairs and Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Tub/ Shower, Double Sink. Laundry in Garage, Two Car Garage with Direct Access. Spacious Backyard, Near UCI, Parks, Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum, and etc. Association Has Pool/ Spa, Parks, and Tennis Court.