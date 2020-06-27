All apartments in Irvine
21 Del Cambrea
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:45 PM

21 Del Cambrea

21 Del Cambrea · No Longer Available
Irvine
Westpark
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

21 Del Cambrea, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Desirable Quiet And Private Cul-De-Sac Location, Popular Floor Plan with Three Bedrooms and Three Baths. Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights/ Recessed Light, Living Room with Fireplace, Window Shutters Throughout, Laminate Flooring Throughout in Downstairs, and Carpet Flooring Throughout in All Bedrooms. One Full Downstairs Bedroom with A Full Bath, Two Suites Upstairs and Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Tub/ Shower, Double Sink. Laundry in Garage, Two Car Garage with Direct Access. Spacious Backyard, Near UCI, Parks, Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum, and etc. Association Has Pool/ Spa, Parks, and Tennis Court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Del Cambrea have any available units?
21 Del Cambrea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Del Cambrea have?
Some of 21 Del Cambrea's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Del Cambrea currently offering any rent specials?
21 Del Cambrea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Del Cambrea pet-friendly?
No, 21 Del Cambrea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Del Cambrea offer parking?
Yes, 21 Del Cambrea offers parking.
Does 21 Del Cambrea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Del Cambrea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Del Cambrea have a pool?
Yes, 21 Del Cambrea has a pool.
Does 21 Del Cambrea have accessible units?
No, 21 Del Cambrea does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Del Cambrea have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Del Cambrea does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Del Cambrea have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Del Cambrea does not have units with air conditioning.
