21 Cassidy

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

This premium corner-lot next to the Jeffrey Trail in the Village of Woodbury presents the desirable Carmel Plan 2 with 3 bedroom with ensuite baths up, plus a loft and 1 main floor bedroom with adjacent bathroom. Light and bright, the lower level features stunning hardwood floors, while the upper level boasts an open area, plush carpeting, and plantation shutters throughout. Enjoy the fresh new interior paint and new carpet. The main floor bedroom and bathroom with an upgraded tile shower is convenient for versatile living. The living room features an upgraded fireplace and entertainment center. The chef’s delight kitchen boasts double ovens, granite counters, an upgraded granite backsplash, a gas cooktop with a vented hood, a built-in microwave, a large central island, and a walk-in pantry. The master suite hosts a large walk-in closet, relaxing soaking tub, and a large tiled shower with a glass enclosure. All bedrooms suites are spacious. The large, convenient upstairs loft has a door. The laundry room comes with a sink. There is direct access to the 2-car garage. The low-maintenance backyard has a fountain and built-in barbecue. There is a whole-house water softener system. Enjoy resort-style living with 7 pools, heated spas, 16 parks, numerous sports facilities, a private clubhouse, playgrounds, tot lots, picnic areas, gas barbecues, and the fabulous Jeffrey Open Space Tail. This home is just minutes from the Woodbury Town Center with numerous shops and restaurants.