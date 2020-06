Amenities

Highly desirable and upgraded 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home featured with expensive upgrades, located in Princeton Townhome, the finest community in University Town Center area. Walking distance to UCI, University Shopping Center, and Mason Regional Park. Open floor plan with custom-designed stunning kitchen and modern flooring. Two spacious Master Suites upstairs, another bedroom and one full bath on ground level with attached car garage. Available in Feb 1.