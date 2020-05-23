207 Alicante Aisle

Amenities

Recently Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath in Desirable Irvine - This 2 bedroom 2 bath is located in the heart of Irvine just off the 405, giving you easy access to shops and restaurants. As you enter the home you walk into the living and dining area. To your right, you have your full kitchen equipped with all appliances and granite counters. Down the hall, you will have both large bedrooms with fully remodeled bathrooms, including his and her sink in the master. This property includes in-unit laundry, 2 parking spaces, and even 3 individual AC units.

This property is available now on a 12-month lease. Please call 949-293-8543 for more information or to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4979417)