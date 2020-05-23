All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 206 Traymore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
206 Traymore
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

206 Traymore

206 Traymore · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

206 Traymore, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous move in ready detached furnished 4 bedroom home with cozy front yard and backyard. Entering the home, you will see a gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, and a large kitchen island. Open floorplan with downstair bedroom and full bath, a bonus conservatory room. Upstairs Master Suite with walkin closet system, Master Bath with an over-sized walk-in shower, double sinks, and a large modern bathtub. Near community pool, spa, park, and award winning Stonegate Elementary School. Charming neighborhood. Resort-style amenities. Proximity to the Jeffrey Open Space Trail, and Woodbury shopping center, UCI and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Traymore have any available units?
206 Traymore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 206 Traymore have?
Some of 206 Traymore's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Traymore currently offering any rent specials?
206 Traymore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Traymore pet-friendly?
No, 206 Traymore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 206 Traymore offer parking?
No, 206 Traymore does not offer parking.
Does 206 Traymore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Traymore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Traymore have a pool?
Yes, 206 Traymore has a pool.
Does 206 Traymore have accessible units?
No, 206 Traymore does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Traymore have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Traymore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Traymore have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Traymore does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology