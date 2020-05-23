206 Traymore

Amenities

Gorgeous move in ready detached furnished 4 bedroom home with cozy front yard and backyard. Entering the home, you will see a gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, and a large kitchen island. Open floorplan with downstair bedroom and full bath, a bonus conservatory room. Upstairs Master Suite with walkin closet system, Master Bath with an over-sized walk-in shower, double sinks, and a large modern bathtub. Near community pool, spa, park, and award winning Stonegate Elementary School. Charming neighborhood. Resort-style amenities. Proximity to the Jeffrey Open Space Trail, and Woodbury shopping center, UCI and beaches.