205 Tropea Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Amazing, Fully Furnished, Ground Level, End Unit Home located in Highly Desirable Westpark II Area. ALL Utilities are included. This is Resort Living at it's Best. Just bring your Suitcases. Two Bedrooms with Walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fans and Separate Baths. Gourmet Kitchen with Refrigerator included. Spacious Living Room with Custom Fireplace and Entertainment Niche. Home also Features: Light and Bright Open Floor Plan, Attached 2-Car Garage with Epoxy Flooring and Laundry Area (Washer & Dryer Included), Recessed Lighting, Plantation Shutters, Built-in Cabinets and Private Enclosed Front Patio. Sparkling Association Amenities Include 3 Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Sport Courts, Tot Lots, Parks, and so Much More! Close to Great Irvine Schools including UCI. Minutes A way From Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, Recreation Destinations and nearby access to the 5, 55,

and 405 freeways. Don't Miss Out On This Exceptional Home!