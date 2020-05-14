All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:40 AM

205 Tropea Aisle

205 Tropea Aisle · (949) 861-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing, Fully Furnished, Ground Level, End Unit Home located in Highly Desirable Westpark II Area. ALL Utilities are included. This is Resort Living at it's Best. Just bring your Suitcases. Two Bedrooms with Walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fans and Separate Baths. Gourmet Kitchen with Refrigerator included. Spacious Living Room with Custom Fireplace and Entertainment Niche. Home also Features: Light and Bright Open Floor Plan, Attached 2-Car Garage with Epoxy Flooring and Laundry Area (Washer & Dryer Included), Recessed Lighting, Plantation Shutters, Built-in Cabinets and Private Enclosed Front Patio. Sparkling Association Amenities Include 3 Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Sport Courts, Tot Lots, Parks, and so Much More! Close to Great Irvine Schools including UCI. Minutes A way From Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, Recreation Destinations and nearby access to the 5, 55,
and 405 freeways. Don't Miss Out On This Exceptional Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Tropea Aisle have any available units?
205 Tropea Aisle has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Tropea Aisle have?
Some of 205 Tropea Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Tropea Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
205 Tropea Aisle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Tropea Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 205 Tropea Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 205 Tropea Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 205 Tropea Aisle does offer parking.
Does 205 Tropea Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Tropea Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Tropea Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 205 Tropea Aisle has a pool.
Does 205 Tropea Aisle have accessible units?
No, 205 Tropea Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Tropea Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Tropea Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Tropea Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Tropea Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
