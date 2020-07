Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

SPACIOUS TWO STORY HOME LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE NEW MASTER PLANNED IN GREAT PARK COMMUNITY. BEAUTYFUL FRONT PORCH AND SECOND FLOOR BALCONY LOCATED IN MASTER SUITE AND SPACIOUS BACK YARD AS WELL AS ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE POOLS, PARASOL PARK AND GREAT PARK RESIDENTS CAN ENJOY MANY RECREATIONAL AMENITIES, PARKS, SPORTS COURTS AND NEARBY UPSCALE SHOPPING AND DINING.