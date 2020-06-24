202 Timberwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathroom home in the desirable gated community of Collage in Northwood Pointe. This gorgeous home features an open floor plan with soaring high ceiling, a formal dining room, and a spacious living room with beautiful fireplace and newer wood laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen has a wall installed that created the 3rd bedroom, but can be removed if needed. The gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, recessed lights, newer kitchen cabinets, and stainless appliances. Inside stack-able washer and dryer is included. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with large walk-in closet and master bathroom. Secondary bedroom offers comfortable space with en-suite bathroom. Convenient built-in desk area at the staircase landing has lots of natural light. The 2-car attached oversized garage has direct access, built in cabinets, sink and countertop. One of the fewer units with a large driveway to park 2 cars outside. Terrific location and walking distance to award winning Northwood High school and Canyon View Elementary school. Enjoy Walking Trails, Association Pool & Spa. Close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, parks, and much more.