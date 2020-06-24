All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:18 PM

202 Timberwood

202 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Location

202 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathroom home in the desirable gated community of Collage in Northwood Pointe. This gorgeous home features an open floor plan with soaring high ceiling, a formal dining room, and a spacious living room with beautiful fireplace and newer wood laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen has a wall installed that created the 3rd bedroom, but can be removed if needed. The gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, recessed lights, newer kitchen cabinets, and stainless appliances. Inside stack-able washer and dryer is included. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with large walk-in closet and master bathroom. Secondary bedroom offers comfortable space with en-suite bathroom. Convenient built-in desk area at the staircase landing has lots of natural light. The 2-car attached oversized garage has direct access, built in cabinets, sink and countertop. One of the fewer units with a large driveway to park 2 cars outside. Terrific location and walking distance to award winning Northwood High school and Canyon View Elementary school. Enjoy Walking Trails, Association Pool & Spa. Close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, parks, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Timberwood have any available units?
202 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 202 Timberwood have?
Some of 202 Timberwood's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
202 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 202 Timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 202 Timberwood offer parking?
Yes, 202 Timberwood offers parking.
Does 202 Timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Timberwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Timberwood have a pool?
Yes, 202 Timberwood has a pool.
Does 202 Timberwood have accessible units?
No, 202 Timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Timberwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Timberwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.

