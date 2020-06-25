201 Terra Bella

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Very Nice Single story Northpark condo located at the end of the building. This beautiful two bedroom, two bath has over 1100 square feet of living space. The open floor plan has a spacious living room, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and custom backsplash and dining area. The master suite has an elegant bathroom with double vanity and walk-in closet. The nice second bedroom close to the well appointed second bathroom. The individual laundry room is just off the kitchen and leads to the direct access, side by side 2 car attached garage.Granite counter in the bathrooms, neutral tile flooring, and plantation shutters thru-out the whole house. There is also private front patio that overlooks a tranquil greenbelt. The prestigious master-planned community of Northpark has three 24 hours guard gates, 6 resort pools, 3 lighted tennis courts, sport courts and playgrounds, clubhouse, community parks and trails. Close to shopping, fine restaurants and award winning schools.