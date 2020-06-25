All apartments in Irvine
201 Terra Bella
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:14 PM

201 Terra Bella

201 Terra Bella · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

201 Terra Bella, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Very Nice Single story Northpark condo located at the end of the building. This beautiful two bedroom, two bath has over 1100 square feet of living space. The open floor plan has a spacious living room, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and custom backsplash and dining area. The master suite has an elegant bathroom with double vanity and walk-in closet. The nice second bedroom close to the well appointed second bathroom. The individual laundry room is just off the kitchen and leads to the direct access, side by side 2 car attached garage.Granite counter in the bathrooms, neutral tile flooring, and plantation shutters thru-out the whole house. There is also private front patio that overlooks a tranquil greenbelt. The prestigious master-planned community of Northpark has three 24 hours guard gates, 6 resort pools, 3 lighted tennis courts, sport courts and playgrounds, clubhouse, community parks and trails. Close to shopping, fine restaurants and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Terra Bella have any available units?
201 Terra Bella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 201 Terra Bella have?
Some of 201 Terra Bella's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Terra Bella currently offering any rent specials?
201 Terra Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Terra Bella pet-friendly?
No, 201 Terra Bella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 201 Terra Bella offer parking?
Yes, 201 Terra Bella offers parking.
Does 201 Terra Bella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Terra Bella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Terra Bella have a pool?
Yes, 201 Terra Bella has a pool.
Does 201 Terra Bella have accessible units?
No, 201 Terra Bella does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Terra Bella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Terra Bella has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Terra Bella have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Terra Bella does not have units with air conditioning.
