201 Kempton

Amenities
"MODEL HOUSE FOR LEASE!" Rare chance to lease the most desirable Santa Maria Plan 3 corner lot model house in the gorgeous Stonegate community. Over $100K of designer upgrades including furnished courtyard, custom built kitchen counter and cabinets, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and recess lighting through out, closets with built-in shelves, upstairs laundry with washer/dryer, oversize garage with epoxy floors and ample storage, upstairs work/study area with built-in desk. Enjoy all the amenities that Stonegate has to offer and attend the best award winning schools in the heart of Irvine!