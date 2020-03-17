201 Kempton

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel courtyard furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

"MODEL HOUSE FOR LEASE!" Rare chance to lease the most desirable Santa Maria Plan 3 corner lot model house in the gorgeous Stonegate community. Over $100K of designer upgrades including furnished courtyard, custom built kitchen counter and cabinets, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and recess lighting through out, closets with built-in shelves, upstairs laundry with washer/dryer, oversize garage with epoxy floors and ample storage, upstairs work/study area with built-in desk. Enjoy all the amenities that Stonegate has to offer and attend the best award winning schools in the heart of Irvine!