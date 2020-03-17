All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

201 Kempton

201 Kempton · No Longer Available
Location

201 Kempton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
"MODEL HOUSE FOR LEASE!" Rare chance to lease the most desirable Santa Maria Plan 3 corner lot model house in the gorgeous Stonegate community. Over $100K of designer upgrades including furnished courtyard, custom built kitchen counter and cabinets, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and recess lighting through out, closets with built-in shelves, upstairs laundry with washer/dryer, oversize garage with epoxy floors and ample storage, upstairs work/study area with built-in desk. Enjoy all the amenities that Stonegate has to offer and attend the best award winning schools in the heart of Irvine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Kempton have any available units?
201 Kempton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 201 Kempton have?
Some of 201 Kempton's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Kempton currently offering any rent specials?
201 Kempton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Kempton pet-friendly?
No, 201 Kempton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 201 Kempton offer parking?
Yes, 201 Kempton offers parking.
Does 201 Kempton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Kempton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Kempton have a pool?
No, 201 Kempton does not have a pool.
Does 201 Kempton have accessible units?
No, 201 Kempton does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Kempton have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Kempton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Kempton have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Kempton does not have units with air conditioning.
