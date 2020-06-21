201 Bancroft

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Situated in the most desirable Stonegate community, this gorgeously upgraded single family residence offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Huge kitchen has large center island with seating and first class stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with dual vanity, separate glass shower, large soaking tub, and good size of walk-in closet. Other features are recessed lighting in all bedrooms; wood flooring and tile for whole house; plantation shutters throughout; crown molding; tankless water heater; and much more. Professional landscape completed with good quality of materials and flowers. Stonegate community offers resort style amenities including 7 parks 4 pools & spas plus sport courts. The home is within walking distance to the blue ribbon Stonegate Elementary School. Few steps away from beautiful Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Shopping and dining are conveniently located at Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, Marketplace, and South Coast Plaza. Minutes of driving to freeways. The house is ready to move your family in!