Irvine, CA
201 Bancroft
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

201 Bancroft · (949) 783-2400
Location

201 Bancroft, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2156 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Situated in the most desirable Stonegate community, this gorgeously upgraded single family residence offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Huge kitchen has large center island with seating and first class stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with dual vanity, separate glass shower, large soaking tub, and good size of walk-in closet. Other features are recessed lighting in all bedrooms; wood flooring and tile for whole house; plantation shutters throughout; crown molding; tankless water heater; and much more. Professional landscape completed with good quality of materials and flowers. Stonegate community offers resort style amenities including 7 parks 4 pools & spas plus sport courts. The home is within walking distance to the blue ribbon Stonegate Elementary School. Few steps away from beautiful Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Shopping and dining are conveniently located at Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum, Marketplace, and South Coast Plaza. Minutes of driving to freeways. The house is ready to move your family in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Bancroft have any available units?
201 Bancroft has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Bancroft have?
Some of 201 Bancroft's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Bancroft currently offering any rent specials?
201 Bancroft isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Bancroft pet-friendly?
No, 201 Bancroft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 201 Bancroft offer parking?
Yes, 201 Bancroft does offer parking.
Does 201 Bancroft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Bancroft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Bancroft have a pool?
Yes, 201 Bancroft has a pool.
Does 201 Bancroft have accessible units?
No, 201 Bancroft does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Bancroft have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Bancroft has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Bancroft have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Bancroft does not have units with air conditioning.
