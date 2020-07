Amenities

This 1300 sqft home is a cozy place to call home. Freshly painted, beautiful and spacious interior, 2 floors of combined hard wood, tile and carpeting. The community contains a large pool for your enjoyment! Kitchen comes with stove and dishwasher already hooked up. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer gas hook ups. This home will not last long! Submit an application today or schedule to view.



-Stove and dishwasher included

-Individual laundry room

-No Pets

-Swimming Pool!