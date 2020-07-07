20 W ENSUENO

Amenities

Spacious, large home on a quiet Cul-De-Sac in the Northwood Tract of Park Place. Lovely Home features soaring Cathedral Ceilings, Plantation Shutters and Marble Entry. Light and Bright with Skylights and plenty of natural light. Kitchen with Garden/Greenhouse Window opens to Family Room. Family Room with Fireplace and Wet Bar. Four Bedrooms, plus a Bonus Room - could be used as a 5th Bedroom! Main floor Bedroom and Bathroom. Home is well located within the tract, near Santiago Elementary School and close to Association Pool, Spa and Clubhouse.