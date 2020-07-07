All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 20 W ENSUENO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
20 W ENSUENO
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:26 AM

20 W ENSUENO

20 Ensueno W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20 Ensueno W, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious, large home on a quiet Cul-De-Sac in the Northwood Tract of Park Place. Lovely Home features soaring Cathedral Ceilings, Plantation Shutters and Marble Entry. Light and Bright with Skylights and plenty of natural light. Kitchen with Garden/Greenhouse Window opens to Family Room. Family Room with Fireplace and Wet Bar. Four Bedrooms, plus a Bonus Room - could be used as a 5th Bedroom! Main floor Bedroom and Bathroom. Home is well located within the tract, near Santiago Elementary School and close to Association Pool, Spa and Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 W ENSUENO have any available units?
20 W ENSUENO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 W ENSUENO have?
Some of 20 W ENSUENO's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 W ENSUENO currently offering any rent specials?
20 W ENSUENO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 W ENSUENO pet-friendly?
No, 20 W ENSUENO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 W ENSUENO offer parking?
Yes, 20 W ENSUENO offers parking.
Does 20 W ENSUENO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 W ENSUENO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 W ENSUENO have a pool?
Yes, 20 W ENSUENO has a pool.
Does 20 W ENSUENO have accessible units?
No, 20 W ENSUENO does not have accessible units.
Does 20 W ENSUENO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 W ENSUENO has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 W ENSUENO have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 W ENSUENO does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology