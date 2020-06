20 Stanford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

EXCELLENT LOCATION - UPPER END UNIT. 2 BEDROOMS, 1.25 BATHS. 1 CAR GARAGE. NEWLY REMODELED THROUGHOUT. NEW FLOORS, NEW CABINETS, NEW COUNTERS, NEW PAINT, NEW LIGHTING, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, NEW MICROWAVE. LIGHT & BRIGHT, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. WALK TO UNIVERSITY, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, ETC. COMMUNITY POOL, SPA, TENNIS. NON-SMOKING. OWNER MAY CONSIDER SMALL DOG. CONTACT HEATHERSAITO@AOL.COM FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING.