Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:52 AM

20 Mirror Lake

20 Mirror Lake · No Longer Available
Location

20 Mirror Lake, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION! This wonderful 3 bedroom townhome is centrally located in the heart of Irvine. It is two stories with all bedrooms upstairs, large open family room with brick fireplace next to the large dining area with vaulted ceilings. Enter into kitchen with large nook dining area looking out upon the private courtyard to the 2 car garage. There is even a small gate from kitchen into family room area, perfect for a small child or pet. Two car garage has laundry hook ups and loads of extra cabinets for storage. Patio has room for small picnic table and nice plants, even maybe a "herb garden".
Washer, dryer included. Community amenities include award-winning schools, 5 pools including a junior Olympic size pool, sports courts, tennis, racquetball, frisbee court, several parks, hiking and biking trails nearby. Shopping center is within walking distance with restaurants, fast food, banks, and grocery. 2 car semi-attached garage. Close to EVERYTHING in Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Mirror Lake have any available units?
20 Mirror Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Mirror Lake have?
Some of 20 Mirror Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Mirror Lake currently offering any rent specials?
20 Mirror Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Mirror Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Mirror Lake is pet friendly.
Does 20 Mirror Lake offer parking?
Yes, 20 Mirror Lake offers parking.
Does 20 Mirror Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Mirror Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Mirror Lake have a pool?
Yes, 20 Mirror Lake has a pool.
Does 20 Mirror Lake have accessible units?
No, 20 Mirror Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Mirror Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Mirror Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Mirror Lake have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Mirror Lake does not have units with air conditioning.
