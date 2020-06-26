20 Mirror Lake

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! This wonderful 3 bedroom townhome is centrally located in the heart of Irvine. It is two stories with all bedrooms upstairs, large open family room with brick fireplace next to the large dining area with vaulted ceilings. Enter into kitchen with large nook dining area looking out upon the private courtyard to the 2 car garage. There is even a small gate from kitchen into family room area, perfect for a small child or pet. Two car garage has laundry hook ups and loads of extra cabinets for storage. Patio has room for small picnic table and nice plants, even maybe a "herb garden".

Washer, dryer included. Community amenities include award-winning schools, 5 pools including a junior Olympic size pool, sports courts, tennis, racquetball, frisbee court, several parks, hiking and biking trails nearby. Shopping center is within walking distance with restaurants, fast food, banks, and grocery. 2 car semi-attached garage. Close to EVERYTHING in Orange County.