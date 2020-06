Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Bright, Quiet location in Gated Community adjacent to Mason Regional Park! No one below or above, just one common wall, 2 bedroom suites, washer & dryer included. New paint & carpet! New heater and air conditioner. new refrigerator, microwave and range/oven! 2 Garages with openers. Large community Pool & Spa! Easy access to Back Bay, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment.